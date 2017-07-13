Homeless man accused of setting at least 25 fires in four months

Authorities are saying that a homeless man they have in custody is a serial arsonist responsible for a series of fires in Glendale and Burbank that began earlier this year.

Antonio La Clay, 42, is believed to be connected to at least 25 arson cases in the two cities from March to July, according to Tahnee Lightfoot, a spokeswoman for the Glendale Police Department.

Fifteen fires were reported in Glendale and were mostly contained to garbage containers and pieces of trash.

While most of the fires were small, Lightfoot said, one that occurred on June 13 caused at least $40,000 in damage when a fire that started in a dumpster in an alley in the 1500 block of Gardena Avenue spread to an adjacent structure.

Burbank experienced 10 similar cases, Lightfoot said.

Surveillance footage captured the same man at different fire sites in Glendale and Burbank, Lightfoot said.

A Glendale firefighter encountered La Clay in Pelanconi Park on July 5 and recognized him from the surveillance video, Lightfoot said.

Police were called and La Clay was placed under arrest.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has charged La Clay with six counts of arson, and he is being held on $100,000 bail.