Human trafficking task force raids suspected brothel in Chino

The San Bernardino County Human Trafficking Task Force arrested a 39-year-old man suspected of operating a brothel in Chino, authorities announced Thursday.

Luis Flores Lopez, 39, was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of pimping and pandering, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Members of the task force had been surveilling a commercial medical building in the 12500 block of 10th Street in Chino after discovering a prostitution ad on “Backpage.com.” While staking out the business, investigators saw a high volume of men entering and leaving the business.

“Investigators obtained a search warrant for the location, served the warrant and rescued two victims inside the location,” the statement read in part. At least two people were detained at the location and later released.

Investigators are asking for potential victims to come forward and contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victims may contact the task force at (909) 387-8400

