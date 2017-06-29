Why were those fighter jets flying over L.A.? Here's the answer

Two California Air National Guard F-15 fighter jets that buzzed downtown Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon were practicing for a July 4 flyover, officials said.

The fighter jets from the 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno were testing the route for the July flyover of Dodger Stadium, Sgt. Christian Jadot said. The jets are scheduled to fly over during pregame ceremonies. The presence of the jets and roar of the engines echoed far beyond Chavez Ravine on Thursday.

Local and federal authorities, however, were unaware of the practice flyover. Many residents snapped video or photos of the pair of jets on social media.

