Actor accusing Asia Argento of sex abuse says trauma resurfaced when she accused Harvey Weinstein of rape

The New York Times report said Bennett’s letter of intent to sue laid out his account of the encounter: On May 9, 2013, Bennett arrived with a family member for a reunion with Argento at the Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey, and Argento asked the family member to leave. When they were alone, she kissed him, removed his pants and performed oral sex, and then had sex with him, the document stated, according to the newspaper.