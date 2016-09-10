Man apparently takes his own life after overnight standoff with deputies in Paramount

A man is believed to have committed suicide after attacking another man and barricading himself inside a Paramount home for several hours overnight, authorities said.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of San Carlos Street in Paramount at around 9:30 p.m. Friday in response to a call about an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

They found an armed man hiding in the crawl space of a house, refusing to surrender, said sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Mike Baraza. Police say the man had attacked an older man, who was transported to the hospital in good condition. The nature of his injuries were not clear, Baraza said.

Tactical weapons teams and crisis negotiators arrived around midnight. They spoke with the man for several hours, but they were unable to convince him to come out.

At around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities sent a robot equipped with a camera into the house and found the man dead from what they believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s age and identity are being withheld until authorities can notify his next of kin, Baraza said. It’s not clear why the attacked the other man, the spokesman added.

