Man is killed by police after pursuit following domestic violence call

A domestic violence suspect was fatally shot in Pacoima early Saturday by Los Angeles police officers following a pursuit, authorities said.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call about 2 a.m. near O’Melveny Avenue and Clark Street and began chasing the suspect in his vehicle, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver led the officers on a short pursuit before exiting the vehicle a block away at Haddon Avenue and Carl Street and fled on foot, Lopez said.

During the foot chase, a police shooting occurred, Lopez said.

“The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene,” he said. “A gun was found in the vicinity where the shooting occurred.”

No officers were injured.

The identify of the man who was shot was not immediately known. The incident is being investigated.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.