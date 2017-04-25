4 lanes of northbound 170 Freeway closed by overturned dump truck

Four lanes of the northbound 170 Freeway were closed Tuesday in North Hollywood because of an overturned dump truck, snarling traffic for rush-hour commuters, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 3:30 p.m. near the Oxnard Street exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. Additional vehicles were involved in the collision, according to the CHP’s incident log.

It was unclear whether anyone was injured.

The four lanes were expected to be blocked until at least 7 p.m., the CHP said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno