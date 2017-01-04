3 dead, 1 arrested in shooting during family dispute at Fontana apartment complex

Three people were killed early Wednesday during a shooting following a family dispute at an apartment complex in Fontana, police said. One man was arrested.

The victims were found about 2:54 a.m. after police received a report of a shooting at an apartment in the 14500 block of Village Drive, according to Fontana Police Sgt. Kevin Goltara.

When officers arrived, they saw a man walking the apartment complex with a handgun, he said. The man, who is in his 50s or 60s, dropped the weapon and was immediately taken into custody, Goltara said.

In an apartment, officers found two women and a man dead from gunshot wounds. They were shot in the upper torso, he said.

Interested in the stories shaping California? Sign up for the free Essential California newsletter »

A fourth gunshot victim was also inside the apartment. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, Goltara said.

Police later discovered a woman hiding in the apartment, he said. She had taken cover after hearing gunfire.

“It’s probably what saved her life,” Goltara said.

Detectives don’t know the motive for the shooting, but they believe there was a family dispute, he said.

The victims and gunman are family members, Goltara said.

At the scene on Wednesday morning, detectives were interviewing witnesses and had cordoned off the area.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

LAPD investigate anti-gay vandalism as hate crime at Van Nuys home

1 body, dead dog and car possibly linked to missing L.A. couple found off cliff on Highway 1

Tijuana councilman's bail is set at $300,000 in money-laundering case