Former Disney 'Zeke and Luther' star Adam Hicks arrested in armed robberies in Burbank

Adam Hicks, who co-starred in the Disney television series "Zeke and Luther" for three years, has been arrested on suspicion of committing a series of armed robberies in Burbank, police said.
Hicks, 25, was arrested with 23-year-old Danni Tamburo. Hicks is suspected of holding up several people at gunpoint and Tamburo of acting as his getaway driver, police said.
Hicks most recently starred in Hulu's "Freakish," and Tamburo has a handful of small acting roles to her name, according to IMDB.
They were arrested at the home they share, police said.
According to investigators, the crime spree began about 5:15 a.m., when Hicks approached a 52-year-old man walking in the area around Burbank Boulevard and Griffith Park Drive, pointed a gun in his face and demanded the man's wallet. The man ran away and was uninjured.
As police interviewed the intended victim, other people in the hillside community called 911 to report they too had just been targeted for robbery, officials said.
Two women in their 70s told police that a man approached them, pointed a silver handgun at them and ordered them to get on the ground, said Sgt. Derek Green. The women ran off and did not lose any property.
Green said at least two other people were robbed. All of the victims were out for morning walks and reported seeing a woman driving a dark-colored Kia with a passenger.
Officers spotted the Kia and stopped it in the 1600 block of Scott Road on Wednesday afternoon. Inside was Tamburo's mother, Green said. She explained that she had just picked up the vehicle from an apartment parking lot after Hicks and her daughter left it there, he said.
Police found stolen property inside the car and in the apartment parking lot, he said.
"They basically dumped the car and tossed some of the property in the area.Literally tossing it," Green said.
It was unclear how the couple got home after abandoning the vehicle.
After interviewing Tamburo's mother, police got a search warrant and a SWAT team went to the couple's home that afternoon and arrested them. Two guns and more stolen property were found, Green said.
Hicks and Tamburo were booked on suspicion of armed robbery and are being held on $350,000 bail. They're expected to appear in court Friday. No one was injured in the robberies.
