Fliers featuring swastika and 'hate message' found in Alameda neighborhood, police say

Police opened a “hate incident” investigation after three fliers featuring a swastika and a threatening message were found in a residential neighborhood in Alameda on Sunday, authorities said.

About 9 a.m., a resident discovered a 3-by-5-inch flier on the ground in the 1400 block of Sherman Street, said Alameda Police Sgt. Darin Tsujimoto.

The man didn’t believe the message was directed at him, but felt compelled to call the police when he found a second flier that afternoon featuring what police called a “hate message.”

The flier depicted a swastika next to a woman wearing a hijab and the message, “Help me kill you stupid!” KRON reported.

When officers responded and walked through the neighborhood, they found a third flier with the same imagery and message.

“We take those things very seriously,” Tsujimoto said. “We are actively investigating this. Our concern is to make sure everyone’s safe in our city.”

It doesn’t appear the fliers were directed at anyone on the block, he added.

Days earlier, someone vandalized a synagogue a few miles away. In what police have classified as a hate crime, vandals threw a rock at Temple Israel of Alameda, leaving windows damaged. No one was injured.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact Sgt. Alan Kuboyama at (510) 337-8385.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek