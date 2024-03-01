Fliers with ‘hate propaganda,’ conspiracy theories dumped on driveways in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is investigating after bags containing hate messages were thrown onto some local driveways.

Police are investigating after plastic bags filled with fliers containing hate messages and conspiracy theories were thrown onto residential driveways in Fresno Friday morning.

Residents in a suburban neighborhood found the bags and reported them to authorities, the Fresno Police Department said in a statement. Police canvassed the neighborhood — which authorities did not identify — to remove any additional fliers and search for any homes or businesses that could have useful video surveillance.

The recovered fliers do not contain “direct threats to any members of our community,” authorities said, but rather “general hate propaganda and unfounded conspiracy theories.”

“This is currently being investigated as a hate incident,” the department said in its statement.

Police did not disclose the fliers’ contents, but The Fresno Bee reported they contained antisemitic, homophobic and misogynistic rhetoric.

This is far from the first sudden appearance of hate-filled and antisemitic fliers in California. Recent years have seen such fliers anonymously littered or posted in communities including Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and Redlands, as well as in Orange County.

Anyone with information about this latest incident is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.