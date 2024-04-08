Antisemitic graffiti spotted in Santa Monica. One family tries to cover and turn it into art

Santa Monica police are investigating antisemitic graffiti and messages across the city.

Amid an uptick in antisemitic incidents, the Santa Monica Police Department is investigating multiple reports of antisemitic graffiti that have been found across the city in recent days, officials said.

The graffiti has included swastikas and antisemitic messages emblazoned on sidewalks and light posts, police said.

“We are appalled by these cowardly acts of antisemitism,” Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista said in a statement. “Our department is fully committed to upholding the safety and dignity of all members of our community.”

Some of the graffiti has been spotted in the Pico neighborhood, near the 2100 and 2300 blocks of Pico Boulevard, police said.

One family decided to turn the swastikas painted on sidewalks into an art project.

“We are taking the liberty of making it a family anti-defamation art project,” wrote Zachara Lupetin on a Facebook post.

In the video, the family is seen taking a bucket of chalk to draw over the swastikas.

“We’re going to make them into flowers and butterflies,” Taylor Coffman said in the video.

It’s unclear how many incidents were reported to police from around the city. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to a request for information.

On Monday, the Los Angeles Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the Nazi graffiti.

“Hate of any form must not be tolerated in our communities, and we strongly condemn this blatant display of antisemitism,” CAIR-LA Executive Director Hussam Ayloush said. “The Jewish community deserves to feel safe in their own homes, and these appalling actions infringe on that right to safety.”

In Southern California, a series of high-profile incidents, including attacks and graffiti, have put a spotlight to what Jewish civil rights organizations have been been reporting for months — a steep increase in antisemitic incidents.

Weeks after the start of the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitic messages were found painted outside the famous Canter’s Deli in the Fairfax district. Antisemitic fliers have been found in Beverly Hills, Brentwood, Culver City and Huntington Beach.

On Friday , Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a “Golden State Plan” meant to address and combat rising antisemitism in the state.

The plan was made in conjunction with the California Legislative Jewish Caucus and other Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Public Affairs Committee of California.

The plan looks to increase funding for security at Jewish communities, addressing antisemitic incidents, and making changes to student codes of conduct at schools and universities where some of the incidents have occurred.

Santa Monica police are asking anyone with information about the graffiti, or to report new incidents, to call (310) 458-8491.