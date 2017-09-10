Amber Alert issued for three boys in 'imminent danger' after mom threatens to harm them, police say

Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly threatened to harm her three sons early Sunday morning as she drove them from Albuquerque to California.

An Amber Alert was issued in five Southern California counties for the three boys — ages 9, 8 and 6 — who authorities believe are in “imminent danger,” according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, which serves Albuquerque.

The mother, Laria Walker-Anderson, allegedly threatened to harm herself and her sons during a phone conversation with the boys’ father, the sheriff’s office said.

Walker-Anderson, 28, was last seen about 4 a.m. driving west from Albuquerque in a silver Kia Spectra, authorities said. The car was found in La Verne on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Sheriff’s investigators believe there was a loaded handgun inside the car. It’s unclear if the weapon was recovered when the car was found.

Detectives are “concerned for her safety and the safety of her children,” said Deputy Felicia Maggard of the sheriff’s office. “She made threats to harm herself and the children.”

Maggard added that Walker-Anderson is not facing criminal charges at this time.

“We’re just urging Laria to contact us so we can get her and her kids to safety,” she said.

Walker-Anderson is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 132 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Her children are described as follows:

Lloyd Wyatt, 9, is 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 65 pounds, has long dreadlocks and was wearing “Despicable Me” pajama pants.

Lakai Wyatt, 8, is also 3 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. He has short dreadlocks and wore gray pajama pants.

Lexxington Wyatt, 6, is 3 feet tall, weighs 50 pounds and wore yellow-and-white shorts.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Walker-Anderson and her children is urged to call 911.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek