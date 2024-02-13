Young boy found after being abducted in parents’ car in Long Beach, prompting Amber Alert

An Amber Alert was issued for 4-year-old Justin Chan.

An Amber Alert buzzed phones across Los Angeles and Orange counties Tuesday night for an abducted 4-year-old boy, who was in the back seat of his parents’ idling car when someone stole it and sped away, said Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Alyssa Baeza.

After helicopters swarmed the area and law enforcement searched for several hours, the child was found, she said.

Justin was in his parents’ car, a 2021 gray Honda Accord with California licence plate 8XPG349, when it was stolen. (California Highway Patrol)

Justin Chan was abducted around 5:30 p.m. in Long Beach, according to the alert issued by the Long Beach Police Department.

He has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a blue shirt and red pants.

The vehicle, a 2021 gray Honda Accord with the California license plate 8XPG349, had been seen at Linden Avenue and 1st Street.

This is a developing story.