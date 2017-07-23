Teenage girl arrested in fatal stabbing of 79-year-old man in Apple Valley

Authorities arrested a 16-year-old girl Sunday on suspicion of fatally stabbing an elderly man in Apple Valley, police said.

On Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to an apartment in the 12700 block of Kiowa Road, where 79-year-old Willie Hunter was found dead with multiple stab wounds, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe the teenager, who was not identified, was at the man’s apartment when they began arguing.

The girl allegedly stabbed Hunter several times before taking off with his car, police said.

Police said the pair knew each other, but they did not elaborate on how.

After interviewing the teen, investigators booked her into juvenile hall on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Det. Justin Giles at (909) 387-3589.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek