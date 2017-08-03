Dozens of people displaced after fire tears through Arcadia apartment complex

Dozens of people were displaced Thursday after fire ripped through an Arcadia apartment building and caused a portion of the roof to collapse.

At least 14 apartments were destroyed in the building in the 800 block of Fairview Avenue, said Patty Barragan, an administrative specialist with the Arcadia Fire Department. An estimated 40 to 50 residents were displaced, she said.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m., Barragan said.

At least 70 firefighters from multiple agencies were battling the blaze. One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, she said.

Aerial news footage showed flames shooting through the roof of the two-story complex and thick black smoke in the air.

The Red Cross was on the scene to assist displaced residents, Barragan said.

