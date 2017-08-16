Mayor says planned white nationalist rally 'is not welcome in Berkeley'

A demonstration characterized by officials as a white nationalist rally set for Aug. 27 “is not welcome in Berkeley,” the mayor said in a statement Tuesday.

“The city has not approved this gathering. It is an event organized online. No one has tried to obtain a permit, nor has one been granted,” Mayor Jesse Arreguin said of the event, set to take place at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in front of Old City Hall.

“This rally, and its hateful rhetoric, is not welcome in Berkeley. We are currently exploring all options,” the mayor said.

Arreguin said the event is being planned by “an amorphous group with no specific organizers.” A Facebook page advertising the event calls it “No to Marxism in America.” A commenter who posted on June 19 about plans to attend the event said that “wearing sweaters or jackets might be doable, which would help concealing armor or equipment.”

“I’m going to suggest that anyone attending this event invest in at least a cheap helmet,” the person wrote, saying he was concerned that counter-protesters would throw rocks at them. “Let’s stay safe. Let’s also hope for a peaceful event.”

A person listed as an event organizer did not respond to a request for comment.

We will not allow our community to be terrorized by a small band of white supremacists whose ideology of hate is a losing one. — Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin

In April, hundreds of activists on the right and left converged in Berkeley at an event billed as a “free speech” rally by conservatives. Before the event was set to begin, though, fists flew, people were left bloodied and 21 were arrested. Police confiscated an array of heavy sticks, knives and soda cans used as projectiles.

In his statement Tuesday, the mayor said, “Anyone who threatens to engage in violence — and we have seen from earlier events that this is exactly their intent — will be arrested and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Arreguin urged residents to avoid the park on Aug. 27. “The best way to silence white nationalists is by turning your back on their message,” he said.

“We will not allow our community to be terrorized by a small band of white supremacists whose ideology of hate is a losing one,” Arreguin said. “Berkeley is proud of its multiculturalism and diversity, and we will continue to stand united against those who want to divide us.”

A pro-Trump rally is scheduled for a day earlier, on Aug. 26, at San Francisco’s Crissy Field. A group of California lawmakers — all Democrats representing San Francisco — on Tuesday called for the National Park Service to rescind a permit issued for that event, concerned that it will attract people who will engage in violent behavior.

The lawmakers — state Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymen David Chiu and Phil Ting — cited concern over violent clashes at a Charlottesville, Va., rally of white nationalists last weekend, in which one woman was killed when a driver plowed a sports car into a crowd of counter-protesters; the driver, identified by authorities as a white supremacist, was arrested and charged with murder and other crimes.

“Allowing a likely violent rally of White Supremacists so close to all of this is of deep concern to us,” the trio wrote. “While we believe in the right to free speech and free assembly, we believe the National Park Service does not have the capacity to safely control this situation and therefore should not be issuing a permit for this rally at Crissy Field.”

Times staff writer Patrick McGreevy contributed to this report.

ALSO

Joint Chiefs denounce racism in stark terms as Trump's isolation grows

'This is not a place to fight:' Under cover of dark, Confederate marker whisked out of Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Who was responsible for the violence in Charlottesville? Here's what witnesses say

Editorial: Did the D.C. subway violate Milo Yiannopoulos' 1st Amendment rights?