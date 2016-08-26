Body found at dump site in Irwindale may have been accidental death

Authorities said a body found in a dirt pit in the Irwindale area Friday morning may have been the result of an accidental death.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's homicide detectives discovered the body of an adult man about 9 a.m. at the bottom of Manning Pit in the 5100 block of Vincent Avenue in unincorporated Irwindale, according to Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Rouzan. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body likely was transported to the site in a dump truck from downtown L.A., said Sheriff's Lt. John Corina. There were no signs of trauma or foul play, he said.

The man may have been a transient who climbed into the empty dump truck and became buried in dirt that was being taken to the dump site, Corina said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

