Man's body found stuffed in refrigerator in industrial neighborhood in Ontario

A man’s body was found Tuesday stuffed inside a refrigerator that was dumped in an industrial business area in Ontario, police said.

Authorities were notified about 6 a.m. by a passerby who had stopped to check out the refrigerator and discovered the body inside, said Sgt. Jeff Higbee, spokesman for Ontario Police Department.

The adult man in his 20s has not been identified, he said.

The refrigerator appeared to have been moved to the area and dumped in the 700 block of South Hope Avenue, the sergeant said.

Officers were going door to door and talking with business owners and residents in the area to determine whether anyone had any information that could help investigators.

