Man posed as a food delivery driver before burglarizing a string of homes in Irvine, police say

Monrovia resident Marcus Allen Corner, 37, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the crimes, which took place at the west end of the city, Irvine police said in a social media post.

Surveillance camera screenshot of Marcus Allen Corner, who was arrested on suspicion of committing numerous residential burglaries in Irvine. (Irvine Police Dept.)

Corner allegedly would carry a food bag while he staked out homes, police said. He was seen in one surveillance video carrying a Starbucks bag with a receipt on it, authorities said.

This allowed him to look for unlocked doors and windows in homes while giving “him the appearance he’s delivering something so it allows him to wander around,” police said.

Corner was booked into Orange County Jail on burglary charges with bail enhancements; detectives are communicating with other law enforcement agencies to look into whether Corner is connected to cases in their regions.

Kyle Oldoerp of the Irvine Police Department told City News Service that Corner is suspected of burglarizing condos and town houses throughout Irvine since November. He was also connected through video surveillance footage with four break-ins.

Authorities have advised residents to make sure their doors and windows are locked before leaving their homes and to install security cameras.