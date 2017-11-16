One killed, four injured as two-car collision hits pedestrians in Boyle Heights

One person was killed and four others were injured in Boyle Heights late Thursday evening after a two-car crash resulted in several pedestrians being struck, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of South Indiana Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were critically injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s unclear if those killed and injured were in the one of the cars or on the street.

The collision comes less than a week after an 11-year-old girl was killed — roughly a mile away — when she was struck by a car while standing by a taco truck. Three others were struck and injured that night, but were expected to survive.

The driver in that incident, Jose Louis Perez, was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, while a juvenile in the car with him was arrested on suspicion of possessing nitrous oxide, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Perez was heading west on Whittier Boulevard near Marietta Street when he crossed into eastbound lanes and crashed into the two parked cars, police said.

The impact thrust one of the cars onto the sidewalk, where it struck the pedestrians.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek