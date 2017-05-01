Brush fire near Beverly Hills prompts street closures

More than 80 firefighters are battling a brush fire on the edge of Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, authorities said. There were no evacuations.

As of 12:11 p.m. most of flames were extinguished and firefighters were continuing to address hot spots and cut scratch lines, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The Beverly Hills Fire Department provided support and the L.A. County Fire Department provided a helicopter and four camp crews, according to an L.A. city fire statement.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about the fire near 1728 Monte Cielo Court at 11:33 a.m., and it initially covered around an acre. Helicopter news footage showed flames close to a home.

Beverly Hills police shut down traffic on Coldwater Canyon Road between Heather Road and North Beverly Drive and are asking the public to avoid the area, according to a Beverly Hills police alert.

