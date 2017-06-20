Body found near brush fire in Granada Hills

A person was found dead Tuesday morning near the site of a brush fire in a Granada Hills neighborhood, fire officials said.

It is unclear how the person died, or why the person was near the fire, said Capt. Erik Scott, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The brush fire was reported about 10:34 a.m. in the 17000 block of West Rinaldi Street, he said. When firefighters arrived, they found flames burning dangerously close to a gas station, the captain said.

But 26 firefighters worked quickly and doused the fire in 11 minutes, Scott said.

The person was found dead during the firefight.

Arson investigators are examining the scene of the fire, he said.

