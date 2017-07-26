Police warn hikers to leave Wildwood Canyon trails after brush fire reported in Burbank hills, threatening homes

A brush fire erupted in the hills above Sunset Canyon Drive in Burbank Wednesday afternoon, triggering voluntary evacuations and a stern warning from police ordering hikers to leave the area.

Residents of up to 75 homes on Country Club Drive were asked to evacuate due to the slow-moving blaze, reported shortly before 4 p.m., said Burbank police Lt. Claudio Losacco.

Burbank police issued an “urgent message” about 4:15 p.m. asking hikers to leave Wildwood Canyon trails.

“This is an urgent message to anyone currently in or near the Wildwood Canyon area, including the Stough Nature Center, to leave the area immediately,” police wrote on Twitter.

Los Angeles firefighters are responding with a water-dropping helicopter.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Follow me on Twitter @AleneTchek

UPDATES:

4:50 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details about the size of the blaze and voluntary evacuations.

This article was originally published at 4:35 p.m.