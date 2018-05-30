Heavy fog triggers chain-reaction collision along Cajon Pass

More than a dozen people were injured in a chain-reaction crash on the 15 Freeway on Wednesday morning as thick fog drastically reduced visibility, authorities said.
The collisions occurred in the southbound lane of the freeway, triggering a SigAlert, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
“Heavy fog in the area contributing to additional collisions. Multiple resources responding into the area,” the department said in a tweet.
The collisions occurred around 10:42 a.m. on the southbound lane “just north of the switchback,” a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.
She said up to 15 vehicles were involved and that the accident was the result of poor visibility.
Emergency crews have transported 10 people with minor to moderate injuries and seven others are being treated at the scene, she said.