Advertisement
California

Three motorcyclists killed in fiery chain-reaction crash on I-5 near Camp Pendleton

The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton
A deadly multivehicle crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday on the southbound side of Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton. Traffic remained at a standstill for hours.
(Gregory Bull / Associated Press)
By Nathan Solis
 and Gustavo Arellano
Share via

Three people were killed in a fiery chain-reaction vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in San Diego County on Thursday morning near Camp Pendleton.

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the freeway near Las Pulgas Road, north of Oceanside, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log. A vehicle stopped on the freeway was hit from behind by a military Jeep and immediately caught fire.

NBC news affiliate KNSD reported the car crash caused a chain reaction and four motorcycle riders crashed into a van. Three of the motorcyclists died at the scene, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber told the news station.

Advertisement

Traffic remained completely stalled at 10 a.m. several hours after the crash as a SigAlert was issued around 4 a.m.

Traffic began backing up at 6:30 a.m. just past the Orange County line, according to a Times reporter caught in the traffic. Emergency vehicles, including CHP cruisers and Camp Pendleton’s Fire Department, sped down the southbound median lane to get through traffic. After several hours stalled in traffic, drivers made illegal U-turns on the freeway and crossed over the median to jump onto the northbound side of the freeway. Others remained in their vehicles with their doors cracked open as the sun baked drivers stuck in the morning gridlock.

At one point, a woman got out of her GMC Yukon and handed out chips to people stuck in traffic, drawing weary thank-yous from drivers and passengers.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Gustavo Arellano

Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond. He previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement