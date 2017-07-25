'She killed her own sister': Family reeling after California teen livestreamed deadly DUI crash

A California father opened up Monday about losing two teenage daughters — one who was killed in a car crash and the other who was taken into custody after she livestreamed the incident on Instagram while driving.

“I think she don’t know what’s happened,” Nicandro Sanchez told KFSN-TV. “What I think, she knows she’s done something wrong.”

Sitting beside his wife, Gloria, Nicandro Sanchez spoke with the news station, saying his older daughter, Obdulia Sanchez, is trying to make sense of Friday’s crash. Authorities said alcohol was a factor in the incident.

“She feels bad, but she still killed her own sister,” he told the television news station.

The Stockton parents told the news station they watched the alarming video, which was recorded live on Instagram.

“It was an accident. It happened that way. Who knows why,” the grieving father said.

Merced County Sheriff's Office Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, has been arrested in connection with a DUI crash that killed her 14-year-old sister. Obdulia Sanchez, 18, of Stockton, has been arrested in connection with a DUI crash that killed her 14-year-old sister. (Merced County Sheriff's Office)

According to the California Highway Patrol, Obdulia Sanchez was driving north of Los Banos when she swerved off the road and over-corrected her turn. She then veered across the road and crashed into a wire fence, and her car rolled into a field.

Her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, and another girl were ejected from the vehicle, the CHP said. The two girls were not wearing seat belts.

The second girl, a 14-year-old Stockton resident, was hospitalized after she suffered major trauma to her right leg.

After the crash, Sanchez was taken into custody on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, along with the driving drunk charge, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office jail records. She remains in custody on $300,000 bail.

The CHP said it is reviewing the graphic video that shows the moments before, during and after the crash.

Clad in a red baseball cap, Sanchez recorded on Instagram Live while behind the wheel of a 2003 Buick.

As music blasted in the background, Sanchez was singing and looking into the camera.

As she made a hand gesture for the camera, the video suddenly becomes shaky, and screams could be heard.

Moments after the crash, Sanchez started recording again. This time, she was outside the vehicle. As she looked into the camera, she said, “Everybody, if I go to ... jail for life you already know why.”

She then panned the camera to her sister, who was lying in the grassy field and appeared to be suffering major head trauma. In the background, a girl could be seen waving her arms for help.

Sanchez inched closer to her sister’s face and said in an expletive-laden commentary: “My sister is … dying. Look ... I ... love my sister to death.”

Sanchez kissed her sister’s face, shook her several times and said, “Jacqueline, please wake up.”

“I … killed my sister, OK. I know I am going to jail for life, all right?” Sanchez said. “This is last thing that I wanted to happen, OK? I don’t … care, though, I am holding it down. I love you. Rest in peace sweetie. If you don’t survive, I am so ... sorry.”

