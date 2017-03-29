Officers pursue driver who ditched sedan for pickup in possible carjacking

Officers late Wednesday arrested the driver of a possibly stolen vehicle after a nearly hourlong pursuit across the San Fernando Valley that saw speeds of more than 110 mph.

It was at least the second pursuit of the night in Southern California.

Authorities chased the driver of a black sedan on the northbound 5 Freeway near Burbank, but about 10 p.m., the driver ditched the vehicle under the overpass at Hollywood Way, according to Burbank Police Lt. Adam Cornils.

It was unknown why the driver was being sought by authorities.

The male driver was seen getting into a pickup under the overpass, but it’s unclear whether he carjacked the vehicle or was picked up by an associate. At least one other person was inside the pickup with the suspect, and police could not confirm whether it was a kidnapping scenario.

“We don’t know — there’s a couple possibilities,” Cornils said. “Maybe he summoned someone to pick him up.”

Burbank police spotted the pickup heading south on Hollywood Way at Verdugo Avenue, and later turned over the pursuit to the LAPD and the California Highway Patrol.

The chase continued winding around Sherman Oaks, Van Nuys and North Hollywood.

Just before 11 p.m., the pickup skidded through a red light at Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Oxnard Street, went out of control and slammed into a building.

Images broadcast by KCAL-TV Channel 9 showed police arresting the driver and detaining the passenger.

Earlier in the evening, police pursued a white Dodge Dart around the Valley as the driver — who was suspected of being under the influence — traveled on the 118 and 405 freeways. The driver exited in Panorama City and came to a stop at an apartment complex near Tupper Street and Van Nuys Boulevard, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

A driver and a passenger got out of the Dodge sedan and at least one person was detained by police.

