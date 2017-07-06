State regulators say no bringing beer or wine to Cinespia screenings at Hollywood Forever — for now

Planning on watching a movie this weekend at Hollywood Forever Cemetery?

Leave the cabernet at home.

Organizers of Cinespia, the weekly summer movie screenings in the fabled cemetery, are telling patrons not to carry in wine, beer and other alcohol to the Saturday showing of “A League of Their Own.”

Cinespia said the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control imposed a “temporary restriction” on its screenings that prohibits outside alcoholic beverages.

The July 4 showing of “Jurassic Park” followed by fireworks was also affected by the “last-minute restriction,” according to a notice issued by organizers.

Fear not: Beer, wine and champagne will be sold “at reduced prices” during this week’s showing of the Penny Marshall classic starring Tom Hanks, Madonna and Geena Davis.

But the move by state regulators has caught aficionados of the screenings by surprise. For more than 15 years, thousands have flocked to the burial ground behind Paramount Studios to watch classics such as “Chinatown” and “Singin’ in the Rain” while sipping on the merlot or ales they toted in. Many enter hours before the screening to enjoy a picnic dinner — and nab a choice viewing spot on the crowded lawn.

Alana Yankowitz, a publicist for Cinespia, said the decision by state officials was not triggered by a specific event or mishap, and she described the move as temporary.

Still, there’s no timetable for when the BYOB policy returns.

John Carr, a spokesman for the ABC, said the state was issuing a permit for this Saturday’s showing to “allow alcohol,” presumably referring to the on-site sale of beverages. He did not say if other venues were under similar last-minute restrictions.

“ABC is in discussions with the venue about matters pertaining to public safety,” Carr said in a statement.

For its part, Cinespia said that despite the new policy, the show would go on.

“As a proud Los Angeles institution for over 15 years,” the group said, “Cinespia will always comply with local and state laws, which are ever-changing and out of our control.”

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno