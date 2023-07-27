Disneyland to add new alcoholic beverages to three of its mainstay restaurants

In 2019, Oga’s Cantina became the first food establishment to offer alcoholic beverages in Disneyland, which has historically been a “dry” theme park.

Visitors to Disneyland who are 21 and up will soon be able to purchase alcoholic beverages at three of its restaurants as the Anaheim theme park expands its food and drink offerings.

The Carnation Cafe on Main Street U.S.A., the River Belle Terrace in Frontierland and Cafe Orleans in New Orleans Square will all serve beer, wine and specialty cocktails starting Sept. 12. Some of the new beverages will include a bloody Mary, a wildberry mule and a peach pie margarita. Disney parks also announced Wednesday that new food options would be available alongside the refreshments.

Less than five years ago, Disneyland was famously considered a “dry” park, with the exception of the members-only Club 33. The policy was in place to honor Walt Disney’s wishes to keep the park an alcohol-free destination, but Disney parks bent to a growing desire from visitors for them to serve alcoholic beverages at their food establishments when the speakeasy-inspired Oga’s Cantina opened at Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge in 2019.

While Disney’s California Adventure allows alcoholic beverages to be taken to-go and enjoyed throughout the park, Disney will still offer alcohol only at sit-down restaurants.