Collision closes lanes on westbound 60 Freeway near Riverside

A collision on the westbound 60 Freeway on Monday morning near Riverside is shutting down all lanes.

There were up to eight vehicles involved in the collision, including a big rig that went down an embankment and flipped on its side, said California Highway Patrol Officer Marcelo Llerena.

The number three lane is currently open, to allow people stuck between Rubidoux Boulevard and the collision to get past. The California Department of Transportation is en route to set up a hard closure of all lanes.

Vehicles will be taken off at Rubidoux Boulevard. It will be an estimated two hours before anything can open back up, Llerena said.

