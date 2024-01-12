Northbound 405 Freeway closed as CHP investigates possible Van Nuys shooting

An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a possible shooting Friday on the 405 Freeway in the Sherman Oaks area. Officers were sent to the northbound freeway near Burbank Boulevard about 5 a.m. on a report of a traffic crash, and later learned that a possible shooting had occurred.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating an apparent shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys that left one person hospitalized after their vehicle was found crashed in the center divider Friday morning.

All lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway near Burbank Boulevard were closed as officers searched the area, CHP Officer Luis Quintero said. Officers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into the concrete median; when they arrived shortly after 5 a.m., they found a vehicle pocked with bullet holes.

The driver was transported to a hospital, and their condition was unknown, Quintero said. There was no information about a suspect or any other vehicles involved, and the incident remains under investigation. A SigAlert went into effect after the vehicle was still in place as of 8 a.m.

Friday’s incident came on the heels of a shooting on the 60 Freeway near Paramount Boulevard on Wednesday evening, when two men were injured after someone shot at their car. A dark-colored sedan pulled alongside the victims’ Mercedes-Benz E-350 and fired multiple shots, according to the CHP. The suspects then drove away in an unknown direction; the victims drove onto the 101 Freeway and stopped near Balboa Boulevard to call police at 9:17 p.m. Both men were treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding either freeway shooting can contact the CHP at (323) 980-4600.