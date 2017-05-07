Boy, 10, killed in two-car collision on freeway transition road

A two-car collision Saturday night on a freeway transition road left a 10-year-old boy dead, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m. on the transition road from the southbound 405 Freeway to the eastbound 105.

Larry Roe, 29, of Long Beach, had pulled his 2003 Nissan Altima onto the right shoulder, with three passengers inside. Daniel Tapia, 28, of Los Angeles, was driving a Nissan Pathfinder in the same direction at a stated speed of 55 to 60 mph, according to CHP officials.

Tapia made an “unsafe turning movement,” authorities said in a written statement, causing the Pathfinder to hit the rear of the Altima.

Roe and his passengers were taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. He, 29-year-old Long Beach resident Mary White and a 7-year-old girl had minor injuries. The third passenger, the boy, was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Alcohol and drugs were not thought to have played a role in the crash, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the West Los Angeles CHP office at (310) 642-0772.