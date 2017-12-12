Collision injuring LAPD officer closes lanes of northbound 405 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard

Three lanes of the northbound 405 Freeway at Santa Monica Boulevard were closed early Tuesday after a car struck an LAPD officer’s vehicle.

The freeway crash occurred around 11:41 p.m Monday.at the Santa Monica Boulevard exit, said LAPD Officer Irma Mota. The officer suffered a serious leg injury and is at a local hospital, Mota said.

The collision initially closed all lanes of the northbound 405 just south of Santa Monica Boulevard, but the No. 1 lane reopened around 5:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol said. The other lanes will be closed until further notice.

The collision is still under investigation, but one person is in custody in connection with the case, CHP Officer Dion Conley said.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia