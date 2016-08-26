Man fatally shot by L.A. County sheriff's deputies in Compton

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man in Compton on Thursday night after he pulled a gun on them, authorities said.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., authorities said, two deputies in a marked Sheriff’s Department car came upon a man standing on the sidewalk on the west side of the street in the 400 block of Wilmington Avenue.

When deputies tried to talk to him, the man pulled out a handgun and ran northbound on Wilmington, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The deputies chased him on foot.

The deputies caught up to the man near the intersection of Arbutus Street and Kemp Avenue, near a paved wash that runs through the area. The man pointed a handgun at one of the deputies, prompting the fatal shooting, authorities said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; the deputies were not injured.

Sheriff’s investigators early Friday were using a dog to search for the suspect’s handgun in the wash and the surrounding area, the department said.

The shooting, like all cases involving deadly force by deputies, is under investigation by the sheriff’s homicide and internal affairs bureaus, as well as the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

