Woman dies in Compton shooting; police hunt for killer

Police responded to reports of a woman shot in a parked car Monday night on a residential street in Compton.

Investigators are searching for the killer of a woman who was found shot to death inside a car in Compton late Monday night, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 700 block of South Holly Ave. at 10:57 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman shot in a parked car in the residential neighborhood, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Raquel Utley.

The woman was unresponsive when deputies arrived. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

KCAL-TV identified the woman as Beverly Wilkins, 59, citing her mother, Rosie Wilkins.

“She was always willing to help people,” Rosie Wilkins told KCAL. “She had her mischievous ways, but she still was a good girl.”

Sheriff’s Department officials did not confirm the victim‘s identity, describing her only as between 55 and 60 years old.

Utley said officials had no information to release about the shooter as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff Department’s homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.