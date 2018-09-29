2 people — including teenage girl — found shot dead in Compton home

Two people were found shot dead and a third person wounded in a Compton home Friday night.
A fourth person at the home, a male whose age was not immediately available, was detained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, an official said.
A teenage girl and a man were found dead; both had gunshot wounds in the upper body, said sheriff’s Detective Tony Moore.
The third victim, a woman, was also shot in the upper body and was hospitalized.
A handgun was recovered at the scene.
Sheriff’s deputies found the shooting victims, and the male who was detained, after responding to a call for help at the home in the 600 block of West Palmer Street. Their relatioship was unknown.