Bay Area students suspended, one expelled, after circulating nude photo of administrator

A nude photograph of an East Bay school administrator that was being circulated by students has led to multiple suspensions and an expulsion at a high school in Concord, according to local news outlets.

The photo reportedly shows a high-ranking school administrator at an off-campus gym, NBC Bay Area reported. The picture was circulated around Clayton Valley Charter High School and led to searches of students’ phones.

Alissa Guevara told NBC Bay Area that fellow students were threatened with suspension if they did not relinquish their phones to be searched.

Guevara said she had not received or distributed the photo, but said she knew of seven classmates who were suspended and said the person who took the photo, also a student, had been expelled.

"Everybody understands that what happened was not OK, and we don't condone that at all," Guevara told the outlet. However, she added that she felt the search violated students’ rights.

The high school’s operations director, Alison Bacigalupo, released a statement to CBS San Francisco.

“CVCHS takes disciplinary issues seriously and we never comment publicly on any specific matter related to our students,” the statement read. “We would encourage the media to respect the privacy of our students and to recognize that discipline is always confidential.”

