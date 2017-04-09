Sheriff's SWAT team dispatched to a Covina area neighborhood after a gunman opens fire on deputies

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s SWAT team was dispatched to a residential neighborhood near Covina on Sunday morning after a gunman fired on deputies, authorities said.

The deputies were responding to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 16700 block of East Cypress Street about 9:50 a.m. when the gunman opened fire on them, said Sgt. Aura Sierra, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s department.

She could not confirm if anyone was hit by gunfire.

The male gunman fled the scene and is now barricaded in a residence in the 4600 block of Roxburgh Avenue, authorities said. There were no reports of hostages.

A crisis negotiating team has been brought in to try to resolve the situation peacefully, authorities said.

Surrounding homes in the neighborhood have been evacuated.

The neighborhood is in an unincorporated area patrolled by the Sheriff’s Department.

