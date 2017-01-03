YouTube daredevil breaks feet jumping off Laguna Beach hotel, asks for money

A thrill-seeking YouTube personality, known for diving off buildings and into water, is being investigated again for trespassing after he shattered his feet in a pool-jumping stunt at a Laguna Beach hotel, police said.

Anthony Booth Armer, known as the masked daredevil “8Booth,” bounded off the top of the Pacific Edge Hotel on South Coast Highway about 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28 without hotel permission and dove into a pool, according to Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Tim Kleiser. When the 28-year-old Laguna Niguel resident landed, his feet struck the edge of the pool, and he was severely injured.

Armer has not been arrested, he said, but detectives are investigating the stunt.

“This is what our concern was – that he would hurt himself or someone else,” the sergeant said.

Armer gained notoriety for his terrifying first-person videos showing him jumping feet first off tall cliffs and buildings and into pools of water and the ocean. His YouTube videos have attracted tens of thousands of views from the public and law enforcement. In October, Armer was arrested by police and charged with trespassing after he posted several videos showing him leaping off Newport Towers in Newport Beach; Surf and Sand Hotel in Laguna Beach; and a home into the Pacific Ocean.

Interested in the stories shaping California? Sign up for the free Essential California newsletter >>

Police have been monitoring his social media accounts and videos because of the risk he poses to himself and others, Kleiser said.

Armer’s latest death-defying stunt was also captured on video.

The YouTube video posted on Sunday shows the risk-taker diving into the pool. Moments before landing, Armer squeals. The video shows Armer dragging himself out of the water.

The same video shows a graphic photograph of Armer’s feet and injuries as well as a photo of him lying in a hospital bed with pins in his feet.

The day after the stunt, police visited the hotel and took a trespassing report, Kleiser said. Police have seen the YouTube video and a GoFundMe page created by Armer to raise funds for his medical expenses.

Armer’s fundraising effort has drawn criticism by some, while others have donated to his medical care fund.

When reached for comment by The Times on Tuesday, Armer asked for a $10 payment for each question, adding in his e-mail that he was “super busy with business so my time is valuable.”

The Times does not pay for interviews.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

For breaking news in California, follow @VeronicaRochaLA on Twitter.

ALSO

Avalanche warnings as Sierra hit by major snowstorm; 4-5 feet expected this week

Watch as SUV explodes in flames on 110 Freeway and videographer drags motorist to safety

Man vandalizes nearly 30 vehicles in Koreatown neighborhood, police say