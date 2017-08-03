3 wounded in shooting at popular park in San Francisco, police say

Three people were shot Thursday afternoon at a popular park in San Francisco’s Mission District, police said.

The gunfire erupted about 3 p.m. on the west edge of Dolores Park near Church Street, said San Francisco police Sgt. Michael Andraychak. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, he said, while the other two were expected to survive.

Witnesses told SFGate that the violence came after half a dozen men, some wearing bandannas over their faces, began shouting.

One witness said several park regulars confronted the group before someone shouted, “They’re strapped, bro!” SFGate reported. Soon after, witnesses said, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fired six to seven rounds in rapid succession.

Witnesses saw several people speeding away from the park in a car, a police spokeswoman told SFGate.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

