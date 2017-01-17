Worker falls 25 feet into a water tank at a downtown L.A. construction site

A worker fell about 25 feet into a water tank Tuesday at a downtown Los Angeles construction site, prompting a rescue operation.

The 30-year-old man fell shortly after 2 p.m. at a building site in the 700 block of South Spring Street, according to Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Rescuers were lowered into the tank, described as a concrete cistern for a water pump, and “packaged” the worker so he could be safely pulled to the surface, Stewart said.

The man was briefly unresponsive, but as of 3:50 p.m., he was alert and reporting severe pain in his lower body. About 70 firefighters responded to the rescue effort, Stewart said.

By 4:07 p.m., crews had brought the man to the surface, and he was expected to be taken to a trauma center for medical treatment.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

