Firefighters battle flames and exploding gas cylinders in downtown L.A. building fire

Flames tore through a two-story business in downtown Los Angeles on Monday night, putting firefighters on the defensive as they worked to control the blaze.

The fire broke out about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of South San Pedro Street, said Brian Humphrey, spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

More than 125 firefighters have encountered pressurized gas cylinders that have been exploding amid the inferno, Humphrey said.

The “intense fire” has burned in the second floor of a two-story building, and aerial footage broadcast on local television showed flames pushing through the building’s roof and engulfing the top of the structure.

Firefighters battle blaze in downtown Los Angeles Firefighters battle a blaze at a two-story business on South San Pedro Street in downtown Los Angeles. Firefighters battle a blaze at a two-story business on South San Pedro Street in downtown Los Angeles. See more videos

Firefighters switched to a defensive strategy about 25 minutes after responding to the blaze.

Humphrey said that other buildings in the area, between Little Tokyo and skid row, were also exposed to the flames.

It’s unclear what started the fire. No injuries or evacuations were reported.

Throngs of LAFD firetrucks and other emergency responders crowded the streets around the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno.

ALSO

Man accused of bludgeoning his friend with an ax and dumping the body pleads not guilty

Remains found during dig for missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart could be human or animal

'Bling Ring' leader and another man abruptly plead guilty to stalking after judge dismisses solicitation of rape charge

UPDATES:

8:50 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details.

This article was originally published at 8:30 p.m.