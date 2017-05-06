Earthquake: Magnitude 3.3 quake strikes near California-Nevada border

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Saturday morning 17 miles from Bridgeport, Calif., near the California-Nevada border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 8:05 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 18.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 19 miles from Wichman, Nev., 21 miles from Smith, Nev., and 38 miles from Hawthorne, Nev.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

