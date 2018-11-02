Three people found dead in Diamond Bar home after fire

Three people were found dead after firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home in Diamond Bar early Friday.
Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a two-story house in the 3600 block of Crooked Creek Drive after they received a report of a fire at 4:45 a.m. Smoke and flames were visible from the second story when fire crews arrived, officials said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze by 5:18 a.m. and found three bodies inside the home, authorities said. Their ages and names were not immediately available.