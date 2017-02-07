FBI joins search for two Northern California teens who disappeared a month apart

The FBI has offered a $10,000 reward in the case of two teenage Yolo County boys whose suspicious disappearance late last year has puzzled authorities.

Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios, both 17, were classmates at Cesar Chavez Community School in Woodland, Calif., and were working at a construction training program when they vanished 25 days apart without a trace, according to the FBI.

“Through this investigation, we have determined Elijah’s disappearance is connected to the disappearance of Enrique Rios, and we believe both are suspicious in nature,” Woodland Police Chief Dan Bellini said in a statement.

The boy’s families have launched a desperate search as they seek answers. But as leads run out, the FBI has stepped in and is now assisting the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Woodland Police Department in the hunt for the boys.

Authorities said Enrique was the first to vanish on Oct. 16.

The Esparto, Calif., teen was last seen about 9 p.m. at his home. Two days later, his mother reported him missing. According to his mother, Lola Rios Gutierrez, Enrique never picked up his last paycheck and didn’t take any clothes from home. He hasn’t used his cellphone since.

“These are characteristics of someone who may have just gone out for a little while and was expecting to come back home a few hours later,” she said on Facebook. “Someone out there knows where he is.”

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office initially thought Enrique ran away because no evidence of foul play was found. Detectives investigated Enrique’s disappearance but “exhausted all leads,” Yolo County Sheriff Ed Prieto said in a statement.

Nearly a month later, Elijah vanished.

The Woodland teen was last seen at school. Surveillance video footage showed Elijah cashing his check at California Check Cashing on Nov. 4 in Woodland. His mother reported him missing two days later after she hadn’t seen or heard from him.

Woodland police said a text message was sent from Elijah’s cellphone on Nov. 6, saying he was headed to the Bay Area. That’s the last time he sent a text message. Elijah has not used his cellphone and has not accessed his social media accounts since he went missing.

According to police, an alert was issued to law enforcement agencies in the Bay Area, and authorities talked to friends, family, employees at the check-cashing business and teachers.

But no one has seen or heard from him.

Anyone with details about the missing teens is urged to call (800) 225-5324, or submit tips to the FBI.

