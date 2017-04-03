Firefighters battle massive gas-fed blaze at South L.A. food processing plant

Firefighters were battling a massive gas-fed inferno Monday night at a commercial food processing plant in South Los Angeles.

The fire was reported about 8:10 p.m. at South Compton Avenue and East 41st Street, said Margaret Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department. The building is the plant for Proportion Foods, which marinates, cooks and processes a variety of meets at the 75,000-square-foot facility.

Officials initially said the blaze was limited to a kitchen along one side of the one-story commercial building. Once inside, firefighters saw that the flames were in the duct work.

But flames quickly spread into the ceiling and attic before bursting through the roof, and about 8:45 p.m., Stewart said that firefighters were shifting to a defensive operations. The LAFD also ordered firefighters outside the building.

Stewart said that a gas line in the ceiling was driving the fire and complicating the efforts of more than 100 firefighters at the scene.

Footage on KCAL-TV Channel 9 showed flames tearing through the roof, sending a huge plume of smoke into the night sky.

It’s unclear what sparked the blaze. No injuries were reported.

With the roof destroyed, Stewart said the building would be declared a total loss. She expected firefighters will work through the night to control the blaze.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno

UPDATES:

9:25 p.m.: This article was updated with additional details on the fire’s size and growth.

This story was originally published at 9:10 p.m.