Advertisement
California

Upland company created the sparks that set off the raging 2021 South fire, federal suit alleges

Firefighters wearing helmets and holding axes stand on a hillside. A helicopter is in the distance.
Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water over the South fire burning in Lytle Creek on Aug. 25, 2021.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share via

A San Bernardino County wildfire that spanned 680 acres and took 275 firefighting personnel eight days to contain began with a few sparks from an excavator.

That’s what the federal government is claiming in a complaint filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

The government is suing an Upland-based pipeline contracting company and its founder, Garrett John Gentry, for negligence and is seeking more than $2.2 million in damages in the fire, which chewed through 450 acres of the San Bernardino National Forest.

Advertisement

“Defendants are liable for all damages to the United States resulting from the South Fire, including its fire suppression costs and the United States’ administrative, investigative, accounting, and collection costs,” the government says in the lawsuit.

A call to Garrett J. Gentry Engineering was not immediately returned. The 14-year-old company serves California and Arizona and clears $35 million in revenue annually.

Firefighters watch as a helicopter drops water at the South Fire burning in Lytle Creek, San Bernardino County, north of Rialto, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

California

South fire burns 500 acres, destroys structures in San Bernardino County

The South fire quickly spread to 500 acres in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, burning structures and prompting evacuations.

Aug. 25, 2021

The South fire commenced on Aug. 25, 2021, and was eventually contained on Sept. 2, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Advertisement

The agency said nine structures — residential and commercial — were destroyed and 28 others were damaged. There were no injuries or fatalities.

According to Cal Fire, the fire began north of Glen Helen Parkway and east of Sierra Avenue and Lytle Creek Road just west of the 15 Freeway. The lawsuit alleges the fire originated at a property at 4053 Lytle Creek Road in Fontana.

There, the suit says, Gentry was operating an excavator, attempting to determine the viability of developing a commercial property at an underdeveloped site.

Advertisement
Lower Lytle Creek, CA - August 26: Tim Handman, 68, surveys damage to is property caused a by a fast moving South fire that swept through Lower Lytle Creek area leaving many structure and motor vehicles charred on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 in Lower Lytle Creek, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fast-moving South fire near Fontana grows to 900 acres, destroys at least 4 homes

The San Bernardino County blaze swelled to 700 acres in less than 24 hours and has forced at least 1,000 people to evacuate.

Aug. 26, 2021

The government said Gentry, the owner, realized he was on terrain that was too rocky and tried to leave the area. During his retreat, he noticed smoke behind him. He attempted but failed to suppress a fire that eventually kick-started the eight-day blaze, the lawsuit alleges.

Government investigators said the steel treads of the excavator struck rock and caused ignition. Nearby dry vegetation then served as fuel to propel the fire.

The government alleges that Gentry knew the area was rocky and “failed to exercise reasonable care,” according to the lawsuit.

Gentry and his company also failed to take action to prevent the fire, the lawsuit alleges.

The United States is asking for a jury trial.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsFires
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement