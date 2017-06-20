Explosions and flames overcome Woodland Hills home

Explosions were heard as flames overcame a Woodland Hills home Tuesday evening, forcing residents to evacuate as an “uncontrolled gas line” fueled the blaze, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 7:40 p.m. in the 4900 block of Marmol Drive, according to Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews from the gas company and a construction company were on the scene and assisting fire officials.

Images from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed the two-story home with windows and doors blown out and smoke coming from the roof.

The home’s foundation also appeared cracked, and Bastman said the home was “structurally compromised.”

Because of the home’s instability, firefighters were battling the blaze from outside the structure.

The fire was among several that broke out Tuesday evening across Los Angeles, which has seen sweltering temperatures amid a regional heat wave.

In Montecito Heights, a fire erupted in one room of a two-story home, drawing more than 40 firefighters to control the blaze. Firefighters doused the flames in 38 minutes. A 21-year-old man was suspected of igniting the fire, Bastman said.

In North Hollywood, a one-story home caught fire in the 11000 block of West Emelita Street. Dozens of firefighters controlled the fire in about 20 minutes, Bastman said. No injuries were reported.

