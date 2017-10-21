Folsom State Prison guards kill inmate, wound another as they try to break up fight

Folsom State Prison guards killed an inmate and critically wounded another during a confrontation at the state facility near Sacramento.

The incident occurred Friday afternoon at the prison as guards tried to break up a fight in the recreation yard of the state prison, according to the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Authorities say two inmates armed with stabbing weapons attacked a third man.

Guards used pepper-spray grenades and other less-than-lethal weapons and fired a warning shot from a rifle. But officials say the attack continued and another inmate joined in.

A guard then fired two more rifle shots, striking two inmates. Jamie Mardis, 38, died. The other inmate is in critical condition.

Two other inmates were treated for minor injuries.

Mardis was serving 11 years for robbery and another two years for carrying a deadly weapon in prison.